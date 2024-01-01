https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642886Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese plum branch (1854-1859) vintage woodblock print by Shunsui. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642886View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 905 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2640 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4016 x 3029 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4016 x 3029 px | 300 dpi | 69.64 MBFree DownloadJapanese plum branch (1854-1859) vintage woodblock print by Shunsui. Original public domain image from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More