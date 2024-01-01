https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642906Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRyūka no uma (1804-1818) Japanese horse illustration by Katsukawa Shunsen. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642906View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 836 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2438 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5471 x 7853 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5471 x 7853 px | 300 dpi | 245.88 MBFree DownloadRyūka no uma (1804-1818) Japanese horse illustration by Katsukawa Shunsen. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More