https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7642910Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextJapanese woman (1650-1660) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7642910View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 600 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 1750 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2367 x 4734 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2367 x 4734 px | 300 dpi | 64.16 MBFree DownloadJapanese woman (1650-1660) vintage painting. Original public domain image from The Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More