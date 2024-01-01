https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7646023Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextYellow vacuum cleaner collage element psdMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSDID : 7646023View LicenseThis image was originally from the public domain and has been digitally enhanced by rawpixelPSDJPEGPSD 2831 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 87.12 MBA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3604 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2018 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 2831 x 4000 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Yellow vacuum cleaner collage element psdMore