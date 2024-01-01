https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7647124Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage crown png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7647124View LicensePNGSVGSmall PNG 1200 x 810 pxLarge PNG 2500 x 1687 pxOriginal PNG 4000 x 2699 pxSVG | 16.14 KBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Vintage crown png illustration, transparent background. Free public domain CC0 image.More