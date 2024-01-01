rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Dragonfly above a pumpkin blossom (1890-1920) vintage Ukiyo-e style by Ogata Gekkō. Original public domain image from the Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7648890

View License

