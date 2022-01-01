https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7649912Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextSquare sign mockup, business branding psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 7649912View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4568 x 3045 px | 300 dpi | 203.42 MBBanner JPEG 1200 x 800 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2333 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4568 x 3045 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Rammetto One by Vernon AdamsDownload Rammetto One fontSquare sign mockup, business branding psdMore