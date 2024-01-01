rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650159
Volume 55 from the Garland Sutra (1457) book in high resolution. Origina Spell Check As You Type (Selected)l from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7650159

View License

