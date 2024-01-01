rawpixel
Brahminy Starling with Two Antheraea Moths, Caterpillar, and Cocoon on Indian Jujube Tree (1777) painting in high resolution…
Brahminy Starling with Two Antheraea Moths, Caterpillar, and Cocoon on Indian Jujube Tree (1777) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

