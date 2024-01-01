rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650173
Unfinished quilt top (pattern of tulips) during 19th century textile in high resolution by Mary Swain. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Unfinished quilt top (pattern of tulips) during 19th century textile in high resolution by Mary Swain. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7650173

View License

Unfinished quilt top (pattern of tulips) during 19th century textile in high resolution by Mary Swain. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More