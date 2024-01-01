rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7650184
View public domain image source here

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7650184

View License

purple, rust, orange and cream Art Deco design; circles, triangles and squares; dark grey on reverse. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

