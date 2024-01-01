rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Ono no Komachi Washing the Poem Paper (1772&ndash;1786) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from the…
Ono no Komachi Washing the Poem Paper (1772–1786) painting in high resolution by Tsukioka Settei. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651022

View License

