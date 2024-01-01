https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651034Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextBoy with Water Buffalo (left of a pair) during late 17th–early 18th century painting in high resolution by Hanabusa Itcho. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651034View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3744 x 5616 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3744 x 5616 px | 300 dpi | 60.18 MBFree DownloadBoy with Water Buffalo (left of a pair) during late 17th–early 18th century painting in high resolution by Hanabusa Itcho. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More