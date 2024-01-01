rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651074
Hwamei on Terminalia Branch (1780) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Hwamei on Terminalia Branch (1780) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651074

View License

