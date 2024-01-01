rawpixel
Thaumalea Picta (Golden Pheasant) (1870&ndash;1872) painting in high resolution by Daniel Giraud Elliot. Original from the…
Thaumalea Picta (Golden Pheasant) (1870–1872) painting in high resolution by Daniel Giraud Elliot. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

