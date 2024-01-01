https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651097Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMont Blanc from Col de Balve (ca. 1880) photography in high resolution by Adolphe Braun. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651097View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1003 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2270 x 1898 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2270 x 1898 px | 300 dpi | 12.35 MBFree DownloadMont Blanc from Col de Balve (ca. 1880) photography in high resolution by Adolphe Braun. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More