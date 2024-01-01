rawpixel
Mont Blanc from Col de Balve (ca. 1880) photography in high resolution by Adolphe Braun. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
