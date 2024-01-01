rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651111
Dutch landscape. Golden Age of Holland. A wide river with various river craft, which stretches across the width of the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Dutch landscape. Golden Age of Holland. A wide river with various river craft, which stretches across the width of the canvas and flows to meet the horizon. In the far right distance, a village can be seen through a gentle mist, while on the wooded bank to the left, a cart filled with singing and shouting peasants stands before a row of cottages. As they wave to the boatload of passengers approaching the shore, a ferryboat loaded with cattle pushes off. Further upstream, a boat in full sail carries its passengers toward the distant hamlet with its church steeple.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651111

View License

Dutch landscape. Golden Age of Holland. A wide river with various river craft, which stretches across the width of the canvas and flows to meet the horizon. In the far right distance, a village can be seen through a gentle mist, while on the wooded bank to the left, a cart filled with singing and shouting peasants stands before a row of cottages. As they wave to the boatload of passengers approaching the shore, a ferryboat loaded with cattle pushes off. Further upstream, a boat in full sail carries its passengers toward the distant hamlet with its church steeple.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More