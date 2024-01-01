Dutch landscape. Golden Age of Holland. A wide river with various river craft, which stretches across the width of the canvas and flows to meet the horizon. In the far right distance, a village can be seen through a gentle mist, while on the wooded bank to the left, a cart filled with singing and shouting peasants stands before a row of cottages. As they wave to the boatload of passengers approaching the shore, a ferryboat loaded with cattle pushes off. Further upstream, a boat in full sail carries its passengers toward the distant hamlet with its church steeple.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.
