https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651132Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextDedit mihi Dominus Artem mercedem meam Et in illa laudabo nomen eius (1592) painting in high resolution by Jacob Hoefnagel. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651132View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 896 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2683 x 2004 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2683 x 2004 px | 300 dpi | 15.41 MBFree DownloadDedit mihi Dominus Artem mercedem meam Et in illa laudabo nomen eius (1592) painting in high resolution by Jacob Hoefnagel. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More