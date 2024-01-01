https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651134Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTile with Sunflower Design (1881–1883) sculpture in high resolution by J. & J. G. Low Art Tile Works. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651134View LicenseJPEGTIFFSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3228 x 3244 px | 300 dpiSocial Media TIFF 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post TIFF 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post TIFF 1080 x 1085 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3228 x 3244 px | 300 dpi | 29.98 MBFree DownloadTile with Sunflower Design (1881–1883) sculpture in high resolution by J. & J. G. Low Art Tile Works. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More