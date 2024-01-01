rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651137
Ipsa dies aperit: conficit ipsa dies (1592) painting in high resolution by Jacob Hoefnagel. Original from the Minneapolis…
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
7651137

View License

