https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651139
Virgin and Child in a Landscape (ca. 1492&ndash;1498) painting in high resolution by possibly Aert van den Bossche .…
Virgin and Child in a Landscape (ca. 1492–1498) painting in high resolution by possibly Aert van den Bossche . Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651139

View License

