Tile with Floral Medallion (1881&ndash;1883) sculpture in high resolution by J. & J. G. Low Art Tile Works. Original from…
Tile with Floral Medallion (1881–1883) sculpture in high resolution by J. & J. G. Low Art Tile Works. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651142

