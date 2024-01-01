https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651143Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPortrait of philosopher, scholar - head. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651143View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 969 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2825 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3409 x 4223 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadPortrait of philosopher, scholar - head. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More