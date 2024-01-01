rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/
Black-hooded Oriole and Insect on Jackfruit Stump (1778) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the…
Black-hooded Oriole and Insect on Jackfruit Stump (1778) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
ID : 
7651151

