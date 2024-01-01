rawpixel
Rufous Treepie and Caterpillar on Branch (1777) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the…
Rufous Treepie and Caterpillar on Branch (1777) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651159

View License

