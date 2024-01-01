https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651161Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAmaryllis fulgida (Striped-tubed Amaryllis) (1831–1834) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651161View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 921 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2685 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3567 x 4649 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3567 x 4649 px | 300 dpi | 47.47 MBFree DownloadAmaryllis fulgida (Striped-tubed Amaryllis) (1831–1834) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More