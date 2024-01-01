rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651161
Amaryllis fulgida (Striped-tubed Amaryllis) (1831&ndash;1834) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original…
Amaryllis fulgida (Striped-tubed Amaryllis) (1831–1834) painting in high resolution by Priscilla Susan Bury. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651161

View License

