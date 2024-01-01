https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651164Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCrepe Ginger Plant (ca. 1780) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651164View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 904 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2637 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10054 x 7575 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10054 x 7575 px | 300 dpi | 217.92 MBFree DownloadCrepe Ginger Plant (ca. 1780) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More