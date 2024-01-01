rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651164
Crepe Ginger Plant (ca. 1780) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Crepe Ginger Plant (ca. 1780) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651164

View License

Crepe Ginger Plant (ca. 1780) painting in high resolution by Sheikh Zainuddin. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More