https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651182Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextWhig Rose Variations Quilt (ca. 1860) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651182View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1149 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3352 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3723 x 3887 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3723 x 3887 px | 300 dpi | 41.44 MBFree DownloadWhig Rose Variations Quilt (ca. 1860) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More