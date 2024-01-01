rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651182
Whig Rose Variations Quilt (ca. 1860) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Whig Rose Variations Quilt (ca. 1860) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651182

View License

Whig Rose Variations Quilt (ca. 1860) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More