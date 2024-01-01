rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651183
Title Page. Dedicated to LeBrun, from Livres De Toutes Sortes De Fleurs d'aspres Nature (ca. 1660) painting in high…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Title Page. Dedicated to LeBrun, from Livres De Toutes Sortes De Fleurs d'aspres Nature (ca. 1660) painting in high resolution by Jean-Baptiste Monnoyer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651183

View License

Title Page. Dedicated to LeBrun, from Livres De Toutes Sortes De Fleurs d'aspres Nature (ca. 1660) painting in high resolution by Jean-Baptiste Monnoyer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More