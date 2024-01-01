https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651183Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextTitle Page. Dedicated to LeBrun, from Livres De Toutes Sortes De Fleurs d'aspres Nature (ca. 1660) painting in high resolution by Jean-Baptiste Monnoyer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651183View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 927 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2702 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3449 x 4467 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3449 x 4467 px | 300 dpi | 44.11 MBFree DownloadTitle Page. Dedicated to LeBrun, from Livres De Toutes Sortes De Fleurs d'aspres Nature (ca. 1660) painting in high resolution by Jean-Baptiste Monnoyer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More