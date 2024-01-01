https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651192Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Camel (1686–1695) textile in high resolution by Jean-Baptiste Monnoyer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651192View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 726 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2117 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 9936 x 6009 px | 300 dpiTIFF 9936 x 6009 px | 300 dpi | 170.85 MBFree DownloadThe Camel (1686–1695) textile in high resolution by Jean-Baptiste Monnoyer. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More