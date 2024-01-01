https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651212Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPear Blossom from a Flower Album of Ten Leaves (1656) painting in high resolution by Xiang Shengmo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651212View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 908 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2649 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3423 x 4523 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3423 x 4523 px | 300 dpi | 44.32 MBFree DownloadPear Blossom from a Flower Album of Ten Leaves (1656) painting in high resolution by Xiang Shengmo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More