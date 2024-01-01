rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651217
Hibiscus from a Flower Album of Ten Leaves (1656) painting in high resolution by Xiang Shengmo. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Hibiscus from a Flower Album of Ten Leaves (1656) painting in high resolution by Xiang Shengmo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651217

View License

Hibiscus from a Flower Album of Ten Leaves (1656) painting in high resolution by Xiang Shengmo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More