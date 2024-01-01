rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651218
Epidendrum Blossom from a Flower Album of Ten Leaves (1656) painting in high resolution by Xiang Shengmo. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Epidendrum Blossom from a Flower Album of Ten Leaves (1656) painting in high resolution by Xiang Shengmo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651218

View License

Epidendrum Blossom from a Flower Album of Ten Leaves (1656) painting in high resolution by Xiang Shengmo. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More