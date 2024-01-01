rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651323
Flying Celestial (Apsara), from a set of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva and Flying Celestials (ca. 951&ndash;953) painting in…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Flying Celestial (Apsara), from a set of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva and Flying Celestials (ca. 951–953) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651323

View License

Flying Celestial (Apsara), from a set of Avalokiteshvara Bodhisattva and Flying Celestials (ca. 951–953) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More