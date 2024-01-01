rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651325
Vasudeva carries the Infant Krishna across the Yamuna River (ca. 1720) painting in high resolution. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Vasudeva carries the Infant Krishna across the Yamuna River (ca. 1720) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651325

View License

Vasudeva carries the Infant Krishna across the Yamuna River (ca. 1720) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More