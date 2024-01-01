https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651330Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAllegorical "Millefleurs" Tapestry with Animals (ca. 1530–1545) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651330View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1067 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3112 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8690 x 7727 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8690 x 7727 px | 300 dpi | 192.14 MBFree DownloadAllegorical "Millefleurs" Tapestry with Animals (ca. 1530–1545) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More