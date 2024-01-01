rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651330
Allegorical "Millefleurs" Tapestry with Animals (ca. 1530&ndash;1545) textile in high resolution. Original from the…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Allegorical "Millefleurs" Tapestry with Animals (ca. 1530–1545) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651330

View License

Allegorical "Millefleurs" Tapestry with Animals (ca. 1530–1545) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More