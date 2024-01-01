rawpixel
Regum locustae non habent, et egreditur Universa par turmas suas. pra: 28 (1592) painting in high resolution by Jacob Hoefnagel. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651339

View License

