Unfinished quilt top (circle with six-pointed star) during 19th century textile in high resolution by Mary Swain. Original…
Unfinished quilt top (circle with six-pointed star) during 19th century textile in high resolution by Mary Swain. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

