https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651346
Al toro y al aire darles calle (Make Way for Bulls and Wind), unpublished plate from "Los Proverbios" (The Proverbs) (ca.…
Al toro y al aire darles calle (Make Way for Bulls and Wind), unpublished plate from "Los Proverbios" (The Proverbs) (ca. 1824) print in high resolution by Francisco Jose de Goya y Lucientes. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651346

View License

