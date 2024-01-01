rawpixel
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651355
Rama, Hanuman, and Lakshmana Fighting Ravana (ca. 1720) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Rama, Hanuman, and Lakshmana Fighting Ravana (ca. 1720) painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

ID : 
7651355

