https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651360Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRug (ca. 1880) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651360View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 770 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2247 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5549 x 3562 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5549 x 3562 px | 300 dpi | 56.58 MBFree DownloadRug (ca. 1880) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More