https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651365Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRug (ca. 1970) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651365View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 621 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1810 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5568 x 2880 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5568 x 2880 px | 300 dpi | 45.9 MBFree DownloadRug (ca. 1970) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More