https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651367Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextReligion: NT. Purification of the temple. Christ driving the money-changers from the temple with a whip.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.View public domain image source hereMorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651367View LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 1200 x 937 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2734 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5751 x 4492 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadReligion: NT. Purification of the temple. Christ driving the money-changers from the temple with a whip.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More