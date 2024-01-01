https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651380Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextRitual Chime during second half 14th century metalwork in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651380View LicenseJPEGTIFFBanner JPEG 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3227 x 2160 px | 300 dpiBanner TIFF 1200 x 803 px | 300 dpiBest Quality TIFF 3227 x 2160 px | 300 dpi | 19.97 MBFree DownloadRitual Chime during second half 14th century metalwork in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More