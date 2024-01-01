rawpixel
Welcoming Descent of the Amida Buddha Triad during early 14th century painting in high resolution. Original from the…
Welcoming Descent of the Amida Buddha Triad during early 14th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651385

View License

Welcoming Descent of the Amida Buddha Triad during early 14th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

