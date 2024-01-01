rawpixel
Buddha Head during 8th century sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally…
Buddha Head during 8th century sculpture in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

