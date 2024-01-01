https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651390Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextArmorial plaque, 1687 ceramics in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651390View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 942 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2747 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 2788 x 3552 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2788 x 3552 px | 300 dpi | 28.36 MBFree DownloadArmorial plaque, 1687 ceramics in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More