https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651392Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextMaps of Eleven Prefectural Cities in Zhejiang Province during early 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageID : 7651392View LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 969 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2825 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 8554 x 6904 px | 300 dpiTIFF 8554 x 6904 px | 300 dpi | 168.99 MBFree DownloadMaps of Eleven Prefectural Cities in Zhejiang Province during early 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.More