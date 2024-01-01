rawpixel
Maps of Eleven Prefectural Cities in Zhejiang Province during early 19th century painting in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
