https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651393
Cherry Tree or Tree of Life Quilt (ca. 1860s) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.…
Cherry Tree or Tree of Life Quilt (ca. 1860s) textile in high resolution. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651393

View License

