rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7651402
three-quarter length portrait of a young blonde girl in a yellow dress with blue ribbon trim; pink flowers at bust; holding…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

three-quarter length portrait of a young blonde girl in a yellow dress with blue ribbon trim; pink flowers at bust; holding a white shawl closed. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

View public domain image source here

More
Public Domain
Free CC0 Image
ID : 
7651402

View License

three-quarter length portrait of a young blonde girl in a yellow dress with blue ribbon trim; pink flowers at bust; holding a white shawl closed. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.

More